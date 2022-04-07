Occidental Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,253 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GVA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 9.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the third quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Granite Construction by 9.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Granite Construction by 340.0% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 22,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Granite Construction by 36.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Granite Construction stock opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.44 and a beta of 1.44. Granite Construction Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $44.31.

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $683.20 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 371.46%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sidoti started coverage on Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

