Occidental Asset Management LLC Takes Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $3,987,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock opened at $102.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.30. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 53.43%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.80.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

