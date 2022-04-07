Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,893 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

In other news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub acquired 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.76. The company had a trading volume of 567,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,022,336. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $63.24. The stock has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.06.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

