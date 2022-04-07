OctoFi Price Reaches $4.32 on Top Exchanges (OCTO)

OctoFi (OCTO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. One OctoFi coin can now be purchased for about $4.32 or 0.00009855 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OctoFi has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $925,686.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About OctoFi

OctoFi (OCTO) is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

