Oddz Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last week, Oddz has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. Oddz has a market cap of $7.18 million and approximately $563,228.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00045885 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,161.27 or 0.07328149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,063.49 or 0.99825551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00050607 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,375,710 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

