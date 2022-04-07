OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

OGE Energy has a payout ratio of 77.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect OGE Energy to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.2%.

NYSE OGE opened at $42.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.48. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.68.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. OGE Energy had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $160,399.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in OGE Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in OGE Energy by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in OGE Energy by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in OGE Energy by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 32,215 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Argus raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

