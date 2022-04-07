Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.39

Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.39 and last traded at $15.39, with a volume of 13981 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $201.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

