Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Shares Gap Down to $26.32

Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.32, but opened at $25.15. Old Republic International shares last traded at $25.14, with a volume of 17,521 shares traded.

ORI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Republic International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

In related news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 2,890 shares of company stock worth $74,719 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,924,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,370,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $746,508,000 after buying an additional 1,683,401 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile (NYSE:ORI)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

