Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OLLI. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $48.32 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $98.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.80 and a 200 day moving average of $53.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after buying an additional 72,916 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

