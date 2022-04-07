Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OLLI. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.38.
Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $48.32 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $98.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.80 and a 200 day moving average of $53.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after buying an additional 72,916 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (Get Rating)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
