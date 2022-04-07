Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

Shares of OFLX stock opened at $136.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Omega Flex has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $173.20.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 47.75%. The business had revenue of $35.46 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omega Flex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 40,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $5,580,001.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 322.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Omega Flex by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Omega Flex in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Omega Flex by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Flex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.