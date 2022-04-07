Omni (OMNI) Trading Up 2.9% Over Last Week

Omni (OMNI) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. In the last week, Omni has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One Omni coin can now be bought for approximately $3.60 or 0.00008300 BTC on major exchanges. Omni has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $989.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.21 or 0.00261002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00013504 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001364 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000378 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,333 coins and its circulating supply is 563,017 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.