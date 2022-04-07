On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Receives $39.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in ON by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ONON remained flat at $$23.50 during midday trading on Monday. 35,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,795,460. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average of $31.71. ON has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $55.87.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $207.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.28 million. As a group, analysts expect that ON will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

