OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of OncoSec Medical stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. OncoSec Medical has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $45.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.99.

OncoSec Medical ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Equities analysts anticipate that OncoSec Medical will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical during the third quarter worth about $45,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in OncoSec Medical by 128.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 361,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 203,010 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in OncoSec Medical by 86.8% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OncoSec Medical by 33.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 61,689 shares in the last quarter. 16.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

