OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OneWater Marine Inc. is premium recreational boat retailers principally in the United States. It offers products and services which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services. OneWater Marine Inc. is based in Buford, Georgia. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.67.

ONEW stock opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. OneWater Marine has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $62.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 3.32.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $336.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OneWater Marine news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $306,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Troiano sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $2,000,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,470 shares of company stock worth $4,402,489. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

