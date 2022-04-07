Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 14,996 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 483,865 shares.The stock last traded at $43.50 and had previously closed at $43.24.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Open Text in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day moving average is $46.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Open Text had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $876.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Open Text by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 413,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,655,000 after purchasing an additional 54,339 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Open Text by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 45,684 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Open Text by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 986,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,137,000 after purchasing an additional 335,903 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Open Text by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,366,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,287,000 after purchasing an additional 213,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Open Text by 244.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,477 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

About Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

