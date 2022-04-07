Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.76) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.34). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($6.58) EPS.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.69). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a negative net margin of 101.01%. The business had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.09) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ALNY. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Guggenheim upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.65.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $158.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $212.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $2,560,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

