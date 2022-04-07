OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

Shares of OPTN stock opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.51. OptiNose has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $3.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34.

OptiNose ( NASDAQ:OPTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that OptiNose will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OptiNose news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 25,974 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $54,805.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,810 shares of company stock worth $81,889. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in OptiNose in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of OptiNose by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 37,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 22,797 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of OptiNose by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 15,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OptiNose by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 25,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

