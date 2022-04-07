OptionRoom (ROOM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $128,314.00

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $496,331.06 and approximately $128,314.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00045885 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,161.27 or 0.07328149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,063.49 or 0.99825551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00050607 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

