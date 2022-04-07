Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.14). Orion Group reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 375%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $162.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORN shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Orion Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Orion Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

ORN stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.43. The stock had a trading volume of 8,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in Orion Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,412,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 209,588 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in Orion Group by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 258,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 153,319 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

