ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX in the third quarter worth $39,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX in the third quarter worth $213,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX in the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX in the third quarter worth $224,000. 1.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IX stock opened at $95.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. ORIX Co. has a twelve month low of $79.51 and a twelve month high of $112.91.

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.12). ORIX had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

IX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ORIX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

