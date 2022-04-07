Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Shares Down 1.1%

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.72 and last traded at C$1.74. 179,305 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 142,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.76.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.19. The firm has a market cap of C$346.92 million and a P/E ratio of -54.19.

Oroco Resource Company Profile (CVE:OCO)

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

