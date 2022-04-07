O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OUSA. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,712,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 69,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of OUSA opened at $44.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.97. O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF has a one year low of $40.37 and a one year high of $46.80.

