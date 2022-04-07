Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target Raised to C$23.00 at TD Securities

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NYSE OR opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average is $12.25. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $15.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -154.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,944,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 235,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

