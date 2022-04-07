Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Cut to C$22.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$22.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.41% from the stock’s current price.

OR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.90.

Shares of OR opened at C$16.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.50. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$13.60 and a 1-year high of C$18.59. The stock has a market cap of C$3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.72.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

