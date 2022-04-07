Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Cut to C$22.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:ORGet Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$22.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.41% from the stock’s current price.

OR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.90.

Shares of OR opened at C$16.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.50. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$13.60 and a 1-year high of C$18.59. The stock has a market cap of C$3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.72.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

