Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $76.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.80. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

