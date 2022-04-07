OTR Global Upgrades Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) to Positive

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SKX. Wedbush upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

NYSE SKX opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.38. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $506,436.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg bought 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $985,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,593 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

