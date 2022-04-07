Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) traded up 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.84 and last traded at $45.83. 8,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,598,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.90.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.14.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 3.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.12.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Overstock.com had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $612.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Krista Dalton sold 8,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $350,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,569 shares of company stock worth $859,615. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Overstock.com by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,045,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,146,000 after buying an additional 232,898 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Overstock.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,797,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,112,000 after buying an additional 48,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Overstock.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,529,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,295,000 after buying an additional 94,069 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,963,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,873,000 after purchasing an additional 172,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,764,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, dÃ©cor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

