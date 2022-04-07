Owens Corning (OC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Owens Corning (NYSE: OC):

4/5/2022 – Owens Corning is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Owens Corning was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $115.00.

3/31/2022 – Owens Corning is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Owens Corning had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $116.00 to $111.00.

3/30/2022 – Owens Corning had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $108.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $105.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $132.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $105.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $112.00 to $119.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $136.00 to $144.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE OC opened at $84.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.14. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

