Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.49 billion.

OMI traded down $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $39.88. 11,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,567. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.58. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMI. Citigroup upgraded Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 217,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.