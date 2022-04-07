Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.49 billion.
OMI traded down $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $39.88. 11,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,567. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.58. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.31.
Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 217,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
