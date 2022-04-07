Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Shares Gap Down to $4.65

Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.65, but opened at $4.54. Owlet shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 150 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39.

Owlet ( NYSE:OWLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of ($2.50) million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owlet, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Owlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Owlet by 2,299.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Owlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Owlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owlet (NYSE:OWLT)

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include owlet dream sock, a app to assist children for better sleep; owlet cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere, and dream lab, an online and interactive sleep training program for babies.

