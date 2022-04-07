Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Trading Up 5.5%

Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.46 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 3,284 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 305,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Owlet ( NYSE:OWLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of ($2.50) million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owlet, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OWLT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Owlet by 2,299.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Owlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Owlet during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Owlet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Owlet by 504.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 20,424 shares during the last quarter. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include owlet dream sock, a app to assist children for better sleep; owlet cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere, and dream lab, an online and interactive sleep training program for babies.

