Oxler Private Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,235 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.5% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 194,614 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $65,453,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 76,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,890,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 23,014 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $906,000. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $299.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $298.41 and its 200 day moving average is $311.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $238.07 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.