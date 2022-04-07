P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “P3 Health Partners is a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company. P3 Health Partners, formerly known as Foresight Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get P3 Health Partners alerts:

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of P3 Health Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of PIII stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. P3 Health Partners has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $16.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Balkin purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $72,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,194,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $787,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on P3 Health Partners (PIII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.