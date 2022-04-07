PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.230-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$366 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.68 million.PagerDuty also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.080 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PD. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an outperform rating and set a $62.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagerDuty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.13.

PD traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.50. 31,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,637. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day moving average is $35.91.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The business had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $66,519.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $2,062,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,681,103 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 250.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

