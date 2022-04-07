PAID Network (PAID) One Day Trading Volume Hits $308,767.00

PAID Network (PAID) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, PAID Network has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. PAID Network has a total market cap of $18.55 million and approximately $308,767.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00046837 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,225.06 or 0.07403846 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,602.64 or 1.00099549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00051373 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

