Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Rating) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.60. 1,167,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,261,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60.

Get Paladin Energy alerts:

Paladin Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PALAF)

Paladin Energy Limited develops and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paladin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paladin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.