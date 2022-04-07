Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) vs. Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Head-To-Head Contrast

Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) and Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Palatin Technologies and Horizon Therapeutics Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palatin Technologies -4,753.89% -74.39% -54.37% Horizon Therapeutics Public 16.57% 26.66% 13.64%

Palatin Technologies has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Palatin Technologies and Horizon Therapeutics Public’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palatin Technologies $120,000.00 921.95 -$33.60 million ($0.15) -3.18 Horizon Therapeutics Public $3.23 billion 7.74 $534.49 million $2.23 48.86

Horizon Therapeutics Public has higher revenue and earnings than Palatin Technologies. Palatin Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horizon Therapeutics Public, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.7% of Palatin Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Horizon Therapeutics Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Palatin Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Horizon Therapeutics Public shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Palatin Technologies and Horizon Therapeutics Public, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palatin Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Horizon Therapeutics Public 1 0 7 0 2.75

Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus price target of $137.38, indicating a potential upside of 26.09%. Given Horizon Therapeutics Public’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Horizon Therapeutics Public is more favorable than Palatin Technologies.

Summary

Horizon Therapeutics Public beats Palatin Technologies on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palatin Technologies, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD). The company was founded by Carl Spana and John K. A. Prendergast on November 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS. The Inflammation segment comprises medicines PENNSAID 2%, DUEXIS, and VIMOVO. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

