Palisade Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $347.61. The stock had a trading volume of 21,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $285.89 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.71.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

