Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $877,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,150 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COP. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.68.

NYSE COP traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $97.33. 144,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,511,411. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.66. The company has a market cap of $126.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $47.85 and a 1-year high of $107.52.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

In related news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

