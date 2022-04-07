Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 900 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 119,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,211,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.77.

NYSE:SJM traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,269. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $145.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.40.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

