Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,255 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on J. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.56.

Shares of NYSE J traded up $2.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,060,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,454. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.11 and a 52 week high of $149.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 62.12, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.91.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 40.53%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

