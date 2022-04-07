Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,892 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 0.9% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Applied Materials by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.29.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $3.07 on Thursday, reaching $122.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,815,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,713,934. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.76. The firm has a market cap of $108.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.39 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.