Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,389 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $657,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 11.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 618 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 9.4% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 12.7% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.09.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $270.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,561. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.47. The firm has a market cap of $102.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $236.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

