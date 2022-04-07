Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in PayPal by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.78.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.04. 12,463,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,783,229. The company has a market cap of $131.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.96 and its 200-day moving average is $178.98. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.