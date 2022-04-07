Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.05 Million Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,198 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 110.6% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $156.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,676,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,020. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $153.84 and a one year high of $222.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.08. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.13.

First Republic Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.