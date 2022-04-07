Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 208 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $713.50.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $25.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $726.83. 744,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,937. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $672.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $658.03. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $506.86 and a 12-month high of $728.45. The firm has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

