Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,281 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 178,675 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $99,480,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,663,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $31,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $606.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $552.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $527.49. The company has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.02 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $322.23 and a 12-month high of $635.89.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.94.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,876 shares of company stock worth $36,991,568. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

