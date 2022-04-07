Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Palomar by 102.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,394,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Palomar by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,517,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,309,000 after purchasing an additional 148,052 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,973,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palomar by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 154,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,487,000 after purchasing an additional 104,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,298,000 after acquiring an additional 99,726 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palomar alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PLMR. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

In other Palomar news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $355,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $441,900. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $67.38 on Thursday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $97.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.01.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.10 million. Palomar had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palomar (Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.