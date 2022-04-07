Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 11,167 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 147,299 shares.The stock last traded at $23.01 and had previously closed at $23.97.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pampa Energía in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average is $19.70.

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.46 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 18.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 283.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Pampa Energía by 11.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Pampa Energía by 10.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

