Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.00.

PAAS has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on Pan American Silver from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Pan American Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 target price for the company.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Shares of TSE:PAAS traded up C$0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$34.74. 137,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,663. The stock has a market cap of C$7.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of C$26.52 and a twelve month high of C$43.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Steven Busby sold 800 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.89, for a total value of C$27,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,852,615.20.

About Pan American Silver (Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.